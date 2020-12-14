Challenge To Mass. 'Right To Repair' Law Set For June Trial

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- A challenge to the recently passed expansion of Massachusetts' "Right to Repair" law is slated to be tried in June, after a federal judge on Monday chided an assistant attorney general who suggested his office needed more time to fully grasp the suit. Prior to the challenge, the measure, approved overwhelmingly in a November ballot question, was set to expand the state's 2012 "Right to Repair" legislation by giving independent auto bodies access to a vehicle's telematics system, which can relate to navigation, GPS and other data that auto dealers feel is proprietary. Attorney General Maura Healey has agreed not to enforce the law...

