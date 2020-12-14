Pinterest Inks $22.5M Pact To End Ex-COO's Sexism Claims

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- Pinterest has agreed to pay $22.5 million to put an end to a gender bias lawsuit leveled by its former chief operating officer who said she was canned for flagging sexism among the social media company's top rungs. Under the pact, which the company disclosed in a regulatory filing Monday, Pinterest said it will pay its former Chief Operating Officer Francoise Brougher and her legal team $20 million. The company has earmarked another $2.5 million for bolstering the advancement of women and other underrepresented groups in the tech sector. Brougher, who worked for Pinterest for about two years until she was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS