3rd Judge Strikes Down Labor Dept.'s H-1B Visa Wage Hikes

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday struck down the Trump administration's attempt to jack up the required salaries for foreign workers on high-skilled visas, marking the third federal court to set aside the policy because the administration skipped necessary procedural steps. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan found that the U.S. Department of Labor had failed to justify its decision to bypass an administrative requirement to consider public feedback before implementing major policies, a step the judge said is "vital to ensuring informed agency decisions." The Labor Department's policy, which raised some occupations' minimum salaries by as much as 150%, took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS