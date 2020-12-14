Biotech's Former Brass Fights SEC Efforts To Get Court Wins

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- Attorneys for the former CEO and CFO of biotechnology company Osiris Therapeutics Inc. on Monday tried to rebuff the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's efforts to secure partial judgments against them, claiming the agency was relying on thin evidence to prove the executives cooked the company's books. At a Maryland federal court hearing via videoconference, attorneys for Osiris' ex-CEO Lode Debrabandere and ex-CFO Philip Jacoby claimed the SEC was relying on only a few pieces of evidence to persuade U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake to give the agency a win in six of its 15 claims against them. R. Stanton Jones...

