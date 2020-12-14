2nd Circ. Kicks Trump Subpoena Fight To Lower Court

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Monday sent back to a federal district court President Donald Trump's suit seeking to keep Deutsche Bank from handing over his financial records to two congressional committees. In August, congressional committees limited the scope of their requests to Deutsche Bank to material that doesn't involve President Donald Trump's information. (AP Photo/Natasha Livingstone) In a brief per curiam opinion, the appellate court remanded the case to a New York federal district court to issue a ruling consistent with a U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer in the case, which was considered in tandem with a separate case in the...

