11th Circ. Upholds SEC Subpoenas Tied To Brokerage Inquiry

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 11:39 PM EST) -- A New York business owner and a Florida financial technologies company must comply with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenas connected to a federal investigation of a brokerage firm, an Eleventh Circuit panel concluded in affirming a lower court's order. The opinion published on Monday jointly addressed appeals filed by separate parties and upheld an earlier ruling from the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida. The panel concluded that the trial court properly exercised personal jurisdiction over the business owner, Carla Marin, owner of Mint Custody Limited, and that the subpoenas issued to Marin and the fintech company,...

