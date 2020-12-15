Energy Transfer Gets Workers' OT Claims Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- A group of inspectors must go to arbitration with their claim that Energy Transfer Partners LP illegally denied them overtime pay, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled, finding the workers are bound by arbitration agreements with staffing companies that employed them. The decision U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon issued Monday said Energy Transfer Partners, as well as staffing companies Cleveland Integrity Services Inc. and Cypress Environmental Management-TIR LLC, showed that the workers signed agreements that bound them to arbitrate their overtime claims. "Any plaintiff, or putative opt-in, subject to the arbitration provisions referenced in ETP's, CIT's and CEM-TIR's motion papers are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS