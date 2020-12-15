Trump's Bid To Revive Emoluments Case Moot, Justices Told

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 2:39 PM EST) -- A non-profit group on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny President Donald Trump's petition to review a Second Circuit decision that kept alive claims he violated the U.S. Constitution's emoluments clause, stating the case will soon be moot when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office. Non-profit watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington told the high court the case was "on the brink of becoming moot" since the other plaintiffs in the matter — including restaurateur and hotelier Eric Goode — have only sought relief for Trump's alleged luring of dignitaries to his branded establishments in his...

