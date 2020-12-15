IT Training Co. Sues Rival Over Database Hack

Law360, London (December 15, 2020, 6:27 PM GMT) -- The Knowledge Academy, one of the U.K.'s largest companies offering management and IT courses, has accused a rival company of hacking into its server and poaching its customers. The Berkshire-based company, which has a classroom facility in East London, says E-Careers Ltd. and its chief technology officer, Arun Mani, illegally tapped into its computer system, grabbed confidential contact data for potential students and then used that information to send out its own training solicitations. The hackers "wrongfully inserted malicious code" into a file on the Knowledge Academy's server "and wrongfully extracted data" from its database," the company said in its newly...

