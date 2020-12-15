Voip-Pal Must Face Twitter's Call-Routing IP Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has rejected Voip-Pal's bid to toss Twitter's lawsuit seeking a declaration that it hasn't infringed a call-routing patent, ruling Voip-Pal established the court's jurisdiction over the claims, including through prior litigation on related patents against Twitter and other internet technology giants. U.S. District Judge Lucy K. Koh's Monday order rejected Voip-Pal's arguments that the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction over the case, lacks personal jurisdiction over Voip-Pal and that the venue is improper. Twitter filed the lawsuit even though Voip-Pal has not asserted an infringement claim against it for U.S. Patent No. 10,218,606. But the judge found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS