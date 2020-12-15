Walmart Denies Data Breach In Calif. Motion To Dismiss

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- Walmart has urged a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action alleging the retail giant's lax security practices led to an exposure of customers' personal data, saying there was no data breach and scoffing at the plaintiff's claims that he found his information for sale on the so-called dark web. In a motion to dismiss Monday, Walmart said Lavarious Gardiner's suit should be tossed because it was filed on "the mere suspicion" of a data breach. It's more likely that Gardiner and the proposed class members' computers — and not Walmart's systems — were compromised, the company argued....

