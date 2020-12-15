Fiat Chrysler Rips Investors' Fraud Claims In UAW Bribes Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- Fiat Chrysler urged a New York federal judge to dismantle claims it misled investors by concealing a scheme to bribe senior union officials, saying vague facts and cribbed allegations from General Motors' since-rejected lawsuit aren't enough. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said in a Monday reply brief that lead plaintiff Nicholas S. Panitza and a proposed class of investors cannot tie any of the automaker's top executives to a bribery scheme that prompted a sprawling federal investigation and guilty pleas from FCA managers and a number of former officials of the United Auto Workers. The lawsuit also targets the co-executors of the...

