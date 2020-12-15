How 5 Firms Shepherded Airbus Through $4B Bribery Probe

Law360, London (December 15, 2020, 7:44 PM GMT) -- The record $4 billion Airbus paid in January to settle bribery investigations in a historic three-way deal with U.K., U.S. and French authorities was unprecedented in scale and was also a triumph of cooperation between the agencies and the aerospace giant, say the lawyers involved in securing the multi-jurisdictional settlement. Partners from Dechert LLP worked alongside Clifford Chance LLP and August Debouzy in France, as well as Paul Hastings LLP and Arnold Porter in the U.S. as part of a virtual law firm set up by Airbus general counsel John Harrison to handle the investigation, defense work and remediation. The project involved advising Airbus...

