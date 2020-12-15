Texas AG Taps Lewis Brisbois For Staff Whistleblower Case

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has hired a senior partner from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP to defend him against whistleblower claims lodged by four of his former top aides who allege they were fired or placed on leave for reporting wrongdoing by their boss. Labor and employment practice vice chairman William S. Helfand, who practices out of the firm's Houston and Salt Lake City offices, has signed on to defend the attorney general against the Travis County district court lawsuit filed in November by former top aides James Blake Brickman, David Maxwell, J. Mark Penley and Ryan M. Vassar....

