Claims Court Awards Landowners $7M For Mo. River Flooding

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has said the federal government owes over $7 million to a trio of landowners as compensation for the serial flooding of their private properties near the Missouri River due to a conservation initiative undertaken by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Judge Nancy B. Firestone ruled Monday that the Corps increased the severity of flooding caused by the Missouri River when it shifted its priorities in the early 2000s from flood control to environmental restoration. Consequently, the government owes three bellwether plaintiffs over $7 million in collective damages for the devaluation of their property, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS