Insurer Blasts 'Illogical' Attack On Coverage Defense

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- American Inter-Fidelity Exchange Corp. urged an Illinois federal judge Monday to reject an "absurd" argument that it sued too late to avoid covering a policyholder involved in a crash, saying a dispute didn't even exist until after he was a no-show for his own trial. Both logic and legal precedent refute defendants Joseph Hope and Cindy Johnson's claim that AIFE should have reserved its right to deny coverage over policyholder Iurri Rypninskyi's failure to appear at trial before he had actually failed to show up, the insurance company told U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman. The insurance company urged Judge Feinerman to...

