Trust Says Pacific Drilling Trying To Duck Arbitral Award

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- The liquidating trustee for a pair of Pacific Drilling subsidiaries has asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to reject the offshore oil driller's Chapter 11 plan, saying the company is trying to evade liability for a $320 million arbitration judgment it couldn't shake in a prior reorganization. In a filing Monday, trustee Patrick Lennon argued that Pacific's October Chapter 11 filing and plan were a bad faith attempt to avoid paying out on claims connected with an arbitration over a canceled drillship contract that it had agreed to preserve in order to get the Chapter 11 plan in its 2017 bankruptcy confirmed....

