Music Copyright Vet Leaves Orrick For Mayer Brown

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown has picked up a digital music litigation veteran from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP for its intellectual property practice in New York. Paul Fakler is joining the firm as a partner, Mayer Brown announced Dec. 15. The firm cited Fakler's two decades of experience arguing before the Copyright Royalty Board, where he has represented music distributors such as Music Choice and Sirius XM and where lawyers at Mayer Brown recently scored a high-profile appellate win for streaming giant Spotify. "I'm pretty stoked," Fakler told Law360 about his move to Mayer Brown, whose intellectual property practice earned a spot this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS