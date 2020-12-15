BBVA Compass Defeats $98M Fraud Verdict In Texas Appeal

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:38 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has wiped out a $98 million jury verdict against BBVA Compass, finding a developer who sued for fraud over the negotiating of a bank loan ignored "red flags" in the process that should have prevented him from relying on oral representations that contradicted a written agreement. A three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas ruled Monday David Bagwell can take nothing on his claims against the bank, and wiped out the December 2017 verdict in his favor. The court cited a pair of recent rulings from the Texas Supreme Court to back its conclusion...

