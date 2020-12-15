Former Mass. Mayor Gets Feb. Trial Date In Corruption Case

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- A former Massachusetts mayor accused of shaking down marijuana vendors and fleecing investors in his mobile app will go to trial in February on extortion, fraud, bribery and tax charges, a federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock said during a scheduling conference that he would set the three-week trial for Feb. 22, 2021, a date jointly proposed by defense counsel for former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia and federal prosecutors. The judge and attorneys appeared confident that a high-profile jury trial could go forward in two months even as the coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of abating....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS