Fla. Man Pleads Guilty To Posing As Immigration Attorney

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:38 PM EST) -- A Florida man faces up to 22 years in prison after admitting Tuesday in Tampa federal court to posing as an immigration attorney and filing hundreds of fraudulent asylum applications Elvis Harold Reyes, 56, of Brandon, pled guilty to charges of mail fraud and aggravated identity theft as part of a deal with federal prosecutors. He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for the mail fraud offense and a mandatory consecutive two years' imprisonment for the identity theft, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Prosecutors claimed that Reyes, who...

