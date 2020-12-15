Mass. Truckers Getting $12.5M Deal To End Training Fee Row

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- CRST International Inc. has agreed to pay $12.5 million to end a certified class and collective action from thousands of drivers who said the commercial trucking company illegally deducted money from their paychecks for a training program, the drivers told a Massachusetts federal court Tuesday. In a motion for preliminary settlement approval, the drivers said the payout by CRST and its long-haul trucking division CRST Expedited Inc. would be a satisfactory way to end the long-running case and two related cases without having to go to trial. "This proposed settlement is a fair, reasonable and adequate result for the members of...

