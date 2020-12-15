Eddie Money's Family Sues USC Hospital Over Singer's Death

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 10:36 PM EST) -- Eddie Money's estate and family say he received substandard care from his doctors at Keck Hospital of the University of Southern California that led to the singer's untimely death, according to a wrongful death lawsuit lodged Monday in California state court. From June 4, 2019, until his death on Sept. 13, 2019, Edward J. Mahoney, known professionally as Eddie Money, sought medical care and treatment for cardiac and other conditions from Keck Hospital of USC and Drs. Mark Cunningham, Leonard Clavijo and John Anderson, according to the complaint lodged in Los Angeles Superior Court. But the doctors were negligent and reckless in...

