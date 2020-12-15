Finjan Fights $8.7M Fee Bid For 'BS' Juniper Patent War

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 11:03 PM EST) -- Finjan urged a California federal judge not to force it to pay Juniper Networks' $8.65 million legal bill for its expenses defending a case that Judge William Alsup said evoked "all the BS that goes on" in patent lawsuits, arguing that the case was "far from frivolous" and pursued in good faith. Finjan Inc. said Monday that while it lost the jury trial in the patent infringement suit, it did win "a number of battles along the way," including beating Juniper Networks' motions to invalidate its patents and getting to trial on one of its patents. "Contrary to Juniper's contention, this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS