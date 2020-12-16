Mass. AG Slams Use Of Force, Dogs On Migrant Detainees

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- A six-month investigation into a disturbance at a Massachusetts immigration detention center revealed that employees of the Bristol County Sheriff's Office used a "variety of dangerous weapons" against nonviolent detainees, the state Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday. The May 1 incident began when 10 detainees at the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center within the Bristol County House of Correction refused to consent to COVID-19 tests and isolation in the Health Services Unit, which served the entire jail population. The sheriff's efforts to convince the detainees to comply instead escalated the tension, according to the report, resulting in a scuffle after...

