Ireland Hits Twitter With GDPR Fine Over 2019 Data Breach

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:11 PM EST) -- Ireland's data protection regulator handed down its first major fine under the European Union's stringent General Data Protection Regulation on Tuesday, announcing that it had hit Twitter with a €450,000 ($547,000) penalty for alleged missteps related to the company's reporting of a 2019 data breach. The Irish Data Protection Commission's enforcement action stems from Twitter's disclosure in early 2019 of a data breach caused by a design bug that led to the public exposure of some Android users' protected tweets. The regulator claimed that the social media giant violated Articles 33(1) and 33(5) of the GDPR by failing to notify the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS