Quest Wants 'Threadbare' ERISA Class Action Tossed

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- Quest Diagnostics Inc. urged a New Jersey federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing the lab testing giant of violating federal benefits law by letting workers sink retirement savings into subpar mutual funds, saying the "threadbare" allegations from retirement plan participants are too vague to stay in court. Quest hadn't violated its responsibilities under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it included a group of mutual funds known as Fidelity Freedom Funds as options for investors in its multibillion-dollar retirement plan, the company told U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton in a Tuesday motion to dismiss. The company said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS