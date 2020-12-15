Ex-Trump Adviser Urges 7th Circ. To Revive Defamation Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- A former adviser for Donald Trump's 2016 campaign urged the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday to revive defamation claims accusing Perkins Coie LLP and the Democratic National Committee of disseminating false information about him, arguing a lower court incorrectly found it lacked jurisdiction in his suit. Ex-adviser Carter Page said his Illinois federal lawsuit claiming Perkins Coie was paid $12.6 million to conduct opposition research that fueled a dossier "replete with falsehoods" had alleged enough facts to establish that the lower court could exercise specific personal jurisdiction over his accusations. Page said his allegations about the role of Perkins Coie's Chicago-based general...

