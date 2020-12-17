Time To Prepare For California's New Consumer Finance Law

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- The most intelligent person one co-author of this article has ever known said early in the 1960s that 1929 would happen again because people refuse to remember the lessons of the past. After thinking for a moment, he added, "it takes about 70 years." Fast-forward 70 years and two weeks from Black Tuesday: As if on cue, Congress repealed the Glass-Steagall Act. That was after three major securities law rollbacks in the preceding four years: the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act and the National Securities Markets Improvement Act, all of which weakened financial market and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS