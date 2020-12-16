Court Of Claims Greenlights Defense Contractor's Appeal

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has given a defense contractor the go-ahead to pursue an appeal of a $1.4 million payment denial after the U.S. Air Force tried to get the case tossed on jurisdictional grounds. In an opinion Tuesday, Judge Elaine D. Kaplan found that the Air Force's denial of payment to Hydraulics International Inc. in a memo titled "Contracting Officer Final Decision" was indeed a final decision and therefore appealable, despite the government's argument to the contrary. The government's attempt to describe the denial of payment as an interim decision, Judge Kaplan said, was "inconsistent with the express...

