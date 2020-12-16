Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Electronics Maker To Pay $3.5M In Water Contamination Case

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 3:05 PM EST) -- Ametek Inc., a manufacturer of electronic instruments, has agreed to pay $3.5 million to put to bed allegations that it contaminated the groundwater of mobile home parks near a California aerospace manufacturing plant it once operated.

The settlement, which received final approval from a California federal judge Tuesday, will include $1.5 million for medical consultations for the roughly 7,000-person class that says their groundwater was contaminated with the toxic chemical trichloroethylene, a solvent used in manufacturing. 

The class alleged that the chemical, once it was present in their groundwater, turned gaseous and rose into into their homes in concentrations that could potentially...

