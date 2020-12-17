Ariz. City Must Face Charter Unit's Suit Over Local Regs

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal court has denied the city of Yuma's bid to dismiss a lawsuit from a subsidiary of telecommunications company Charter over the city's insistence that the company comply with local cable regulations, even after the state established a uniform regulation in 2018. U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza in a Tuesday ruling rejected the city's argument that Charter subsidiary Spectrum Pacific West LLC needed to provide a notice of claim to the city before filing the lawsuit. While the city claims a notice of claim was necessary because Charter was seeking a monetary judgment, Judge Lanza said the city had not...

