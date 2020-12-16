Insurer Says Policy Excludes Damage To $2.3B Condo Project

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance Co. shouldn't have to cover claims that its policyholder did shoddy work on a $2.3 billion construction project, since the damages were discovered before the builder took out the insurance policy, the insurer told an Alabama federal court. FMIC asked the court on Tuesday to find that it isn't liable for the cost of the damages and doesn't have to defend the builder from allegations of negligence and reckless workmanship. Gates Builders Inc., the Alabama construction company responsible for the work, took out its insurance policy with FMIC after the damages were discovered, the insurer argued. "The policy...

