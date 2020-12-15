FedEx, Drivers Reach $2.4M Deal In Misclassification Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 11:19 PM EST) -- A proposed class of New Jersey delivery drivers suing FedEx Ground claiming they were misclassified as independent contractors urged a Garden State federal judge Tuesday to grant preliminary approval of a $2.4 million settlement in the case. In an unopposed motion, the drivers said many of the 192-member class who worked the longest will likely receive more than $10,000 each under the deal, which would end the four-year litigation and have the drivers release their claims. "Plaintiffs, and their counsel who have litigated these types of cases against [FedEx Ground] and others across the country for decades, believe that this is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS