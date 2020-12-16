Guardswoman Says Staffing Co. Fired Her Over Military Duties

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- A member of the Georgia Army National Guard reserve has accused a temporary staffing agency of firing her for following military duty orders to assist with the COVID-19 outbreak. In a lawsuit lodged in Georgia federal court on Tuesday, Araceli Perez claimed she was wrongfully terminated by Onin Staffing LLC for "lack of work" after she reported for two stints of active military duty, saying the move was discriminatory and in retaliation to her absence for military duty. "[Onin Staffing's] actions were committed willfully, intentionally and with reckless disregard for [Ms. Perez's] right to be free from discrimination on account of...

