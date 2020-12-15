Amazon Renews Bid To Undo $10B DOD Deal With Microsoft

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 11:46 PM EST) -- Amazon has re-upped its efforts to dismantle the U.S. Department of Defense's $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing contract with Microsoft, slamming the Trump administration for fostering an "increasingly corrupt environment" and claiming the DOD's bidding process is still replete with errors, according to a filing unsealed Tuesday. Microsoft Corp. was awarded the massive and highly contentious Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract in October 2019, a decision that Amazon Web Services Inc. quickly criticized. In multiple legal challenges, Amazon has argued that President Donald Trump's public beef with Jeff Bezos improperly affected the decision. In February, a U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge blocked the...

