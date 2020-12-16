Skating Union Wins Challenge To EU Antitrust Arbitration Ban

Law360, London (December 16, 2020, 5:40 PM GMT) -- A European Union court ruled Wednesday that sanctions handed down by the International Skating Union to members who participate in events not authorized by the body violate the bloc's competition law, but it found nothing wrong with the group's policy sending disputes to arbitration. The General Court agreed with the European Commission that rules that aim to stop speed skaters from participating in competitions not approved by the governing body restrict competition. The ISU had warned skaters that they could face a lifetime ban if they took part in third-party events. The ISU is the only authority recognized by...

