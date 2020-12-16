COVID-19 Forces Fitness Biz In-Shape To Seek Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- California-based fitness company In-Shape sought Chapter 11 protection Wednesday as it seeks to sell off its assets, citing COVID-19 restrictions that have limited its ability to operate its health clubs. In-Shape Holdings LLC and its two subsidiaries, In-Shape Health Clubs and In-Shape Personal Training, reported more liabilities than assets and said they have found a stalking horse bidder for a potential sale. In-Shape is a regional health club operator in California that had more than 65 clubs before the pandemic struck, according to its court filings in Delaware bankruptcy court, where the parent company is registered. In-Shape is currently majority owned...

