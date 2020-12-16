Rosen Law Firm To Lead Consolidated Nikola Investor Suits

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge appointed The Rosen Law Firm to lead consolidated shareholder suits alleging electric-truck maker Nikola Corp. overhyped the viability of its hydrogen fuel cell technology and business prospects, which set off a battle with a short-seller and federal investigations. After weighing six competing motions seeking lead status, U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan issued an order Tuesday naming individual investor Angelo Baio as lead plaintiff, The Rosen Law Firm PA as lead counsel and Tiffany & Bosco PA as liaison counsel. They'll spearhead a consolidated case covering six proposed class actions alleging Nikola and its top executives took...

