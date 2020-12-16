AA Can't Ground Delta's Changes To Heathrow Slot Usage

Law360, London (December 16, 2020, 6:46 PM GMT) -- A European court on Wednesday upheld Europe's antitrust watchdog's decision to lift restrictions on how Delta uses flight slots at Heathrow Airport that American Airlines divested to win merger clearance, concluding that American's opposition to the move was a "minor linguistic" debate. The European Union's General Court ruled that the European Commission did not misinterpret the bloc's antitrust rules when it allowed Delta Airlines to repurpose slots originally used for London to Philadelphia long-haul flights. Delta picked up extra flight slots at Heathrow in 2013 that the commission ordered American to sell based on concerns that its merger with US Airways...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS