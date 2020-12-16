3 Firms Guide Space Telecom's $1.8B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- AST SpaceMobile, a business building a space-based mobile broadband network, said Wednesday it is going public through a tie-up with blank-check company New Providence as part of a deal valuing the combined entity at $1.8 billion that is led by Latham & Watkins LLP, Foley & Lardner LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Midland, Texas-based AST & Science LLC said in a joint statement with New Providence Acquisition Corp. that the deal provides gross proceeds of about $462 million, which includes $232 million from the blank-check business and $230 million from a private investment in public equity component. "AST SpaceMobile's low-latency,...

