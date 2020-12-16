Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Ask Judge To Block China Telecom's FISA Info Access

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 1:48 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged a D.C. federal court to reject China Telecom Americas Corp.'s request for the FCC to turn over evidence obtained from surveillance conducted under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in its proceedings over whether to ban the company from operating in the U.S.

In a memo unclassified Monday, Attorney General William Barr said the disclosure of such information to CTAC or a hearing on the matter would "harm the national security of the United States." The filing also claimed the electronic surveillance at issue was "lawfully authorized and conducted" under FISA.

"The government has never been required...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!