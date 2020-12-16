Feds Ask Judge To Block China Telecom's FISA Info Access

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 1:48 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged a D.C. federal court to reject China Telecom Americas Corp.'s request for the FCC to turn over evidence obtained from surveillance conducted under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in its proceedings over whether to ban the company from operating in the U.S. In a memo unclassified Monday, Attorney General William Barr said the disclosure of such information to CTAC or a hearing on the matter would "harm the national security of the United States." The filing also claimed the electronic surveillance at issue was "lawfully authorized and conducted" under FISA. "The government has never been required...

