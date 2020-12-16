Fintech Lender, Biotech Startup Price IPOs Totaling $429M

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- Consumer-lending firm Upstart Holdings Inc. and tumor-focused drug developer BioAtla Inc. went public on Wednesday to receptive investors after raising $429 million combined under guidance from four law firms, continuing the initial public offerings market's late-year surge. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC advised Upstart, which raised $240 million after selling more than 12 million shares at $20 each, marking the low end of its price range of $20 to $22. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP represented the underwriters. BioAtla raised $189 million, advised by Dechert LLP. The company sold 10.5 million shares at $18, beating its range of $15 to $17....

