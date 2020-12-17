Gray Areas Cloud NY's New Publicity And Digital Privacy Laws

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- In the Empire State, the right of publicity remains alive and well — including, soon, for celebrities who are, well, no longer alive. New York has expanded its nearly 120-year old statutory regime to provide a post-mortem right of publicity for celebrities who were domiciled in New York when they died. Until now, New York Civil Rights Law Sections 50 and 51 had only extended a right of publicity to living New Yorkers whose name, portrait or picture is used for commercial purposes without consent. Now, Section 50-f provides publicity rights to two categories of deceased celebrities: deceased personalities and deceased...

