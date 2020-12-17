Apple Attacks VirnetX's Trial Strategy In $503M Patent Verdict

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- Apple asked a Texas federal judge Thursday to reduce a $502.8 million jury verdict for VirnetX in a network security patent case, arguing VirnetX introduced evidence at trial of other licensing agreements that didn't involve comparable technology, causing the jury to award an inflated royalty price per device. Apple Inc., which is requesting either a verdict reduction or a new damages trial in the case, told U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III during virtual oral arguments that VirnetX Inc.'s evidence that six companies paid an average royalty price of $1.20 per unit was not legally sufficient to support the jury's...

