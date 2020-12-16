2nd Circ. Dubious Of Marketwide Harm In AmEx Steering Case

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- Second Circuit judges appeared skeptical Wednesday that merchants lacking ties to American Express can claim they were harmed by the credit card giant's alleged scheme to raise swipe fees marketwide by banning businesses from encouraging customers to use other cards. The merchants that don't offer AmEx as a payment method are trying to revive antitrust claims by arguing the card issuer triggered a ripple effect through the market by telling merchants in their agreements they can't "steer" consumers to lower-fee cards. The suing "non-AmEx" retailers say they are due antitrust damages because the alleged scheme had the effect of driving up...

