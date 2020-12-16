Tool Co. Says Plaintiff In Classification Suit Doesn't Fit Class

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Tool manufacturer Matco Tools Corp. urged a California federal judge on Tuesday not to certify a former distributor's proposed class action accusing the company of misclassifying operators as independent contractors, saying the lead plaintiff doesn't have the same interests as the class members he seeks to represent. In a filing on Tuesday, Matco Tools accused John Fleming, who ran one of its franchises from 2012 to 2018, of participating in an "attorney-manufactured lawsuit" that goes against the will of current franchise operators and would threaten to end the businesses of the people he seeks to represent. Because Fleming would not face...

