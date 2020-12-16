Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

J&J Elmiron Suits Sent To NJ Federal Court

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Tuesday sent suits alleging Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical unit concealed a harmful side effect of bladder cyst medicine that results in serious eye damage to New Jersey federal court, where a judge has already taken steps to organize the litigation.

The JPML said that U.S. Judge Brian R. Martinotti is well-versed in the subtleties of complex, multidistrict litigation and that they're certain he'll set the litigation on a prudent course. A group of plaintiffs and J&J during a hearing held over teleconference earlier this month had argued that the suits should be assigned to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!