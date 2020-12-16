FCC Wrongly Reversed Media Diversity Agenda, Justices Told

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission arbitrarily reinterpreted its own data when it decided retaining media ownership controls was no longer necessary to promote diversity among TV and radio station owners, public interest groups told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday. The FCC's 2017 relaxation of its bans on media industry cross-ownership and limits on industry consolidation reversed an Obama-era decision to keep the restrictions in place without adequately explaining why the restrictions were no longer necessary to meet the commission's public-interest goals, wrote the groups challenging the deregulation. "The commission did not purport to base that reversal on any change in ownership-diversity policy....

