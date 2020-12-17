Athlete-Focused Bill Calls For Fed Oversight Of NCAA Sports

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- Federal lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation to allow college athletes to share in school athletic revenues and increase government oversight of college sports as part of an overhaul that questions the NCAA's role in governing college athletics as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider a case on the issue. The College Athlete Bill of Rights sponsored by Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., will allow athletes to earn money from the use of their names, images and likenesses, or NIL; require schools to share athletics profits with the...

